Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat

Freddie Freeman has reached base 14 times in his last 16 plate appearances.

By Eric Stephen
Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Tyler Anderson is on the mound for the Dodgers in their series finale against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Los Angeles in its last three games has trailed 5-0, 3-0, and 6-0, and the opponent has scored first in eight of the last nine games.

Sure, the Dodgers are 8-1 in that span, but it doesn’t always have to be this hard.

Dodgers-Cardinals lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals
Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals
RF Betts SS Edman (S)
SS Turner CF Carlson (S)
1B Freeman (L) 1B Goldschmidt
C Smith 3B Arenado
DH Turner DH Pujols
LF Lamb (L) LF O'Neill
3B Muncy (L) RF Yepez
CF Bellinger (L) 2B Donovan (L)
2B Lux (L) C Knizner
Tyler Anderson vs. Dakota Hudson on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (57-30) at Cardinals (48-43)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Dakota Hudson
  • Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network

