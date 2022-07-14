Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat

Tyler Anderson is on the mound for the Dodgers in their series finale against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Los Angeles in its last three games has trailed 5-0, 3-0, and 6-0, and the opponent has scored first in eight of the last nine games.
Sure, the Dodgers are 8-1 in that span, but it doesn’t always have to be this hard.
Dodgers-Cardinals lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cardinals
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cardinals
|RF
|Betts
|SS
|Edman (S)
|SS
|Turner
|CF
|Carlson (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Goldschmidt
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Arenado
|DH
|Turner
|DH
|Pujols
|LF
|Lamb (L)
|LF
|O'Neill
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|RF
|Yepez
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|2B
|Donovan (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Knizner
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (57-30) at Cardinals (48-43)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Dakota Hudson
- Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network
