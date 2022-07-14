Dodgers place Brusdar Graterol on injured list with shoulder inflammation

The Dodgers placed relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Thursday, which sidelines him until after the All-Star break.

Dodgers-Cardinals lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals RF Betts SS Edman (S) SS Turner CF Carlson (S) 1B Freeman (L) 1B Goldschmidt C Smith 3B Arenado DH Turner DH Pujols LF Lamb (L) LF O'Neill 3B Muncy (L) RF Yepez CF Bellinger (L) 2B Donovan (L) 2B Lux (L) C Knizner

This is not the right-side soreness Graterol experienced in leaving his appearance on June 7 after only four pitches. He actually pitched since then, recording a scoreless, two-inning save on Sunday against the Cubs.

Graterol’s injured list stint is retroactive to Monday, meaning the earliest he could be activated is Tuesday, July 26, the middle game for the Dodgers of a series against the Nationals at Dodger Stadium. If things work out such that Graterol is only sidelined for the minimum of 15 days, he will have missed only 10 games, thanks to off days this Monday, this coming Sunday, and the All-Star break.

Graterol has a 3.35 ERA, 2.70 xERA, and 3.31 FIP in his team-leading 37 appearances, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 40⅓ innings. The right-hander worked his way into a higher-leverage role and recorded three saves over the last three weeks.

#Dodgers Brusdar Graterol said he felt discomfort in his shoulder when he tried to do his heavy ball routine yesterday. Will get an MRI in LA tomorrow — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 14, 2022

Reyes Moronta takes the open spot in the bullpen, called up to the Dodgers for the fourth time this season. He was last optioned on July 5, but is allowed to return before his 15 days are up by replacing an injured player.

Moronta has a 3.68 ERA, 3.56 xERA, and 4.75 FIP in 13 games in the majors this season, with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 14⅔ innings, a group of games that includes allowing a home run in each of his last three appearances.