Corey Seager rounds out 2022 Home Run Derby field

The Dodgers don’t have a current player in the Home Run Derby Field at Dodger Stadium, but there will be two former teammates who played in Los Angeles, and last season to boot.

Corey Seager was the eighth participant revealed for the eight-player field of the Home Run Derby, on the same day he was added to the American League All-Star team, replacing an injured George Springer of the Blue Jays.

This is the third All-Star appearance for Seager, who represented the Dodgers in both 2016 and 2017. It’s his second Home Run Derby, having represented the Dodgers in his rookie season of 2016 in San Diego, falling in the first round to Mark Trumbo.

Seeding in the Home Run Derby is based on 2022 home run totals, which means Seager, who has his 21 home runs in his first year of a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers, is the No. 3 seed, and will face Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez in the first round.

The seeds:

Kyle Schwarber: 28 home runs Pete Alonso: 23 Corey Seager: 21 Juan Soto: 19 José Ramírez: 17 Julio Rodríguez: 15 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 8 Albert Pujols: 6

Fellow 2021 Dodger Albert Pujols is also in the Derby, in his 22nd and final major league season. He’s the No. 8 seed this year and will face Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies in the first round. This is the fifth Home Run Derby for Pujols, who also took part in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015.

The Home Run Derby will be televised on ESPN starting at 5 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.