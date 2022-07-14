July 14: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 0

Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run home run, Will Smith drove in a run for a sixth straight game, and Freddie Freeman reached base three times to lead the Dodgers to their fourth consecutive series win.
July 14
Tyler Anderson gives Dodgers exactly what they need
Tyler Anderson continued his steady brilliance on the mound, pitching six scoreless innings. Freddie Freeman has been on fire and reached base three times, including a double in Thursday’s Dodgers win over the Cardinals.
July 14
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat
The Dodgers and Cardinals finish off a series in St. Louis.
July 14
Graterol lands on injured list with shoulder inflammation
The Dodgers placed Brusdar Graterol on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and called up Reyes Moronta to the bullpen.