Los Angeles Dodgers v St. Louis Cardinals

July 14: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 0

LA captures 4th straight series win

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run home run, Will Smith drove in a run for a sixth straight game, and Freddie Freeman reached base three times to lead the Dodgers to their fourth consecutive series win.

