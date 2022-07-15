Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat

The Dodgers finish off the first half of their 2022 season with a two-game interleague series against the Angels in Anaheim.

The Freeway Series opens with a left-hander duel between Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.005 WHIP) and Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA) on Friday night.

Kershaw, now a nine-time All-Star, makes his 12th start of the year for the Dodgers. The long-tenured ace allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10 for the win in his last start against the Cubs. Friday’s start will be the left-hander’s last tune-up before he pitches for the National League in the All-Star Game Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Overall, in his career, Kersh is 8-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 14 starts (93.1 IP) vs. the Angels. Mike Trout is batting .200/.304/.400/.704 with one home run and six strikeouts in 23 plate appearances against Kershaw. Shohei Ohtani is hitless in five at-bats vs. Kershaw.

Trout sits out again tonight. The Angels have Luis Rengifo batting fourth and Michael Stefanic leading off.

Cody Bellinger is not in the Dodgers’ starting lineup. Trayce Thompson is manning center field with Gavin Lux in left field. Hanser Alberto gets the start at second base, batting sixth.

Can confirm @mikedeportes' report that the #Dodgers have signed RHP Hansel Robles, who was DFA'd by the Red Sox.



It's a minor league deal for Robles, per source. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) July 15, 2022

Dodgers - Angels lineup Pos Angels Pos Dodgers Pos Angels Pos Dodgers 2B Stefanic RF Betts DH Ohtani (L) SS T. Turner CF Ward 1B Freeman (L) SS Rengifo (S) DH Smith RF Adell 3B J. Turner 1B Walsh (L) 2B Alberto 3B Villar (S) CF Thompson C Suzuki C Barnes LF Marsh (L) LF Lux (L)

