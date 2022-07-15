July 15: Dodgers 9, Angels 1

Clayton Kershaw retired his first 21 batters faced for the second time this season, and allowed just one hit in eight dominant innings. Justin Turner drove in four runs with three hits, Will Smith had four hits and drove in a run for the seventh straight game, pacing the Dodgers offense in a blowout win over the Angels in Anaheim.
Jul 15, 2022, 2:17pm PDT
July 15
Clayton Kershaw flirts with perfecto again
Justin Turner drove in four with three hits
July 15
Dodgers vs. Angels Game III chat
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers finish first half with two-game Freeway Series in Anaheim
July 15
Dodgers head to Anaheim for two-game series
Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías are likely starters for the Dodgers this weekend.