MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

July 15: Dodgers 9, Angels 1

Kershaw perfect through 7, again

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Samantha Carleton
Clayton Kershaw retired his first 21 batters faced for the second time this season, and allowed just one hit in eight dominant innings. Justin Turner drove in four runs with three hits, Will Smith had four hits and drove in a run for the seventh straight game, pacing the Dodgers offense in a blowout win over the Angels in Anaheim.

Jul 15, 2022, 2:17pm PDT