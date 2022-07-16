How to watch Dodgers prospects in the MLB Futures Game

A trio of top Dodgers prospects will get a chance to play at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in the 2022 MLB Futures Game, the annual showcase of several of the best minor league players in baseball.

Miguel Vargas, Bobby Miller, and Diego Cartaya were named to the National League roster, which will be managed by former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia. Longtime Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who played one season for the Dodgers (2015), will manage the American League.

Several former Dodgers are on the coaching staffs, including Adrián Beltré, Shawn Green, Ken Landreaux, Eric Davis, Edwin Jackson, and Dan Haren.

The Futures Game will last seven innings, and will be televised live by Peacock starting at 4 p.m. PT. MLB Network will replay the game on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. PT. Scott Braun will call the game alongside analysts Yonder Alonso and Jim Callis, plus reporter A.J. Andrews.

Here’s more info on the Dodgers contingent on the field:

Miguel Vargas

Age: 22

Positions: mostly 3B, plus 2B, 1B, LF

How acquired: amateur international free agent (Cuba), September 7, 2017

Stats: .295/.385/.496, 119 wRC+, 13 HR, 21 doubles

Current level: Triple-A Oklahoma City

Vargas is holding his own in Triple-A as the youngest player on Oklahoma City. He’s in the top 10 in the Pacific Coast League in hits (100), walks (48), on-base percentage, extra-base hits (38), total bases (168), RBI (64), and runs scored (73). Control of the strike zone has served him well, with a career-best walk rate this season (12.2 percent) to go with his low strikeout rate (14.4 percent). Vargas has added left field to his bag of tricks of late, which could serve him well if he gets called to the majors at some point after the All-Star break.

Prospect rankings: Vargas moved up in a pair of midseason prospect rankings, going from 94th on MLB Pipeline during the preseason to No. 71 in July. Vargas similarly moved up from 40th to 30th on Baseball America, who wrote: “Vargas continues to assert himself as one of the top pure hitters in the minors and is progressively growing into more power. His ultimate position is anyone’s guess, but his bat will play anywhere.”

Bobby Miller

Age: 23

Position: Starting pitcher

How acquired: 2020 draft, first round (Louisville)

Stats: 4.12 ERA, 3.28 FIP in 67⅔ IP, 82 strikeouts, 29.1-percent K rate, 8.9-percent BB rate

Current level: Double-A Tulsa

Miller and his impressive fastball turned things around after a so-so June by starting off July with 19 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in his first two starts of the month.

During the Freeway Series at the end of spring training against the Angels, Bobby Miller saw success on the Dodger Stadium mound in front of fans, pitching three scoreless innings on April 5.

Prospect rankings: Miller moved up on MLB Pipeline’s rankings from 57th during the preseason to 27th in July. As Baseball America, the right-hander rose from 38th to 26th.

Diego Cartaya

Age: 20

Position: Catcher

How acquired: amateur international free agent (Venezuela), July 2 2018

Stats: .273/.413/.533, 14 HR, 19 doubles

Current level: High-A Great Lakes

Of the trio of Dodgers in the Futures Game, Cartaya is the only one to move levels this season, getting promoted to High-A Great Lakes on May 31. He’s hit at every level, including a 144 wRC+ this year in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and a 161 wRC+ in High-A. Cartaya is the second-youngest player on Great Lakes, older than infielder Alex De Jesus by a little over six months.

Prospect rankings: Cartaya is the Dodgers’ top-ranked prospect. His rise on MLB Pipeline was from 28th during the preseason to 14th in July. As Baseball America, Cartaya went up from 23rd to 10th, with this note: “Cartaya’s advanced approach, explosive swing and massive power have translated to High-A and earned him plaudits as one of the best, and most dangerous, hitters in the minors.”

Futures Game info