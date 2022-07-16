 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels

July 16: Dodgers 7, Angels 1

Urías goes 7 innings to win 5th straight decision

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers hit four home runs to back Julio Urías in a romp over the Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, completing the season sweep.

