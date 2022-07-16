July 16: Dodgers 7, Angels 1

The Dodgers hit four home runs to back Julio Urías in a romp over the Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, completing the season sweep.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 15, 2022, 2:17pm PDT
Jul 15, 2022, 2:17pm PDT
-
July 16
Dodgers homers batter an Angels team going nowhere
The Dodgers hit a bunch of home runs and Julio Urías was stingy on the mound, sweeping away a terrible Angels team.
-
July 16
Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat
The Dodgers finish off their season series against the Angels, looking for a fourth win in as many tries against their Freeway Series foes, this one at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
-
July 15
Dodgers head to Anaheim for two-game series
Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías are likely starters for the Dodgers this weekend.