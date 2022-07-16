Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat

The Dodgers end their “first half” with one more game against the Angels, the second straight night both teams are sending left-handed starting pitchers to the mound to start.
Mike Trout was a late scratch from the Angels lineup.
Dodgers-Angels lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Rengifo (S)
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Ohtani (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|CF
|Ward
|C
|Smith
|C
|Stassi
|DH
|Turner
|RF
|Adell
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|MacKinnon
|LF
|Thompson
|LF
|Marsh (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|2B
|Stefanic
|2B
|Lux (L)
|SS
|Velazquez (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (59-30) at Angels (39-52)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. José Suarez
- Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
- Time: 7:07 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Network, MLB Network (out of market)
