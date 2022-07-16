 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers end their “first half” with one more game against the Angels, the second straight night both teams are sending left-handed starting pitchers to the mound to start.

Mike Trout was a late scratch from the Angels lineup.

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Angels
RF Betts 3B Rengifo (S)
SS Turner DH Ohtani (L)
1B Freeman (L) CF Ward
C Smith C Stassi
DH Turner RF Adell
3B Muncy (L) 1B MacKinnon
LF Thompson LF Marsh (L)
CF Bellinger (L) 2B Stefanic
2B Lux (L) SS Velazquez (S)
Julio Urías vs. José Suarez on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (59-30) at Angels (39-52)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. José Suarez
  • Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
  • Time: 7:07 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Network, MLB Network (out of market)

