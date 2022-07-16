All three Dodgers prospects at the Futures Game are in the starting lineup for the National League at Dodger Stadium. Diego Cartaya is catching Bobby Miller, while Miguel Vargas is starting at second base.
Your starting lineups for tonight's #FuturesGame. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WO2A8lSFMS— MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2022
Future. pic.twitter.com/CHzQlMJ37I— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 16, 2022
Futures Game info
- Teams: National League vs. American League
- Managers: Mike Scioscia vs. Jimmy Rollins
- Length: 7 innings
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 4 p.m. PT
- TV: Peacock
- Replay: Sunday, 6 a.m. PT (MLB Network)
