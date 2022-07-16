 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Futures Game chat

By Eric Stephen
2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

All three Dodgers prospects at the Futures Game are in the starting lineup for the National League at Dodger Stadium. Diego Cartaya is catching Bobby Miller, while Miguel Vargas is starting at second base.

Futures Game info

  • Teams: National League vs. American League
  • Managers: Mike Scioscia vs. Jimmy Rollins
  • Length: 7 innings
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 4 p.m. PT
  • TV: Peacock
  • Replay: Sunday, 6 a.m. PT (MLB Network)

