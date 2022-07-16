What Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, and Diego Cartaya did at the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium

All three Dodgers prospects in the Futures Game started for the National League on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, and Diego Cartaya making an impression in some way.

Miller struck out three of his five batters faced in the first inning, hitting 100.3 mph on his fastball and averaging 98.9 mph on his nine four-seamers thrown. His put-away pitch was the changeup, finishing off strikeouts of the Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez and the Twins’ Matt Wallner with the pitch. Miller also struck out Anthony Volpe of the Yankees with a curveball.

Both Dominguez and Wallner homered in their next at-bats, off a different pitcher.

Miller also walked his first batter, and threw a wild pitch that bounced high off home plate, so much so that Gunnar Henderson advanced all the way from first to third as Cartaya couldn’t find the ball. A lofted single to left by Dustin Harris brought home the only run against Miller.

Vargas started at second base, a position he’s started seven times this year in Triple-A and 27 times in his career. He walked on four pitches against Houston’s Hunter Brown in the second inning, and scored.

In the third inning, Vargas grounded out to shortstop against Angels left-hander Ky Bush.

Batting ninth, Cartaya in his first trip to the plate at Dodger Stadium hit a ball 104 mph off the bat and 390 feet, but it was to straightaway center, which should have been an easy play for Dominguez, but he muffed it, allowing two runs to score. Cartaya scored later in the inning on a single.

Cartaya grounded out to third base against Jack Leiter in the fourth inning.

Both Vargas and Cartaya played four innings on defense before getting removed in the seven-inning contest.

The broadcast, which was shown live on Peacock, will be replayed on Sunday morning on MLB Network at 6 a.m. PT.

As for MLB’s decision to put the game on a premium streaming service instead of something more widely available, I think Dodgers manager Dave Roberts summed things up nicely, from Anaheim.

Dave Roberts said he didn’t catch any of the Futures Game today



Why?



“In the clubhouse, we don’t have Peacock.” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) July 17, 2022

Dodgers Futures Game summary