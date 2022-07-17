Freddie Freeman added to National League All-Star roster

First baseman Freddie Freeman was added to the National League All-Star roster on Sunday, giving the Dodgers six players featured in the midsummer classic at Dodger Stadium.

Freeman replaces Mets outfielder Starling Marte on the roster.

Fourteen players have been added to All-Star rosters since last Sunday’s initial reveal, including Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who was added to the NL team on Saturday.

This is the sixth All-Star nod for Freeman, who started for the National League at first base in each of the previous three All-Star Games (2018, 2019, 2021).

Since getting initially left off the NL All-Star roster last Sunday, Freeman had 16 hits in 24 at-bats, hitting .667/.679/1.250 with five doubles and three home runs in just six games. That stretch was enough to vault his season numbers from .296/.376/.477, a 140 wRC+, to .321/.397/.530, a 159 wRC+.

The scorching-hot streak vaulted Freeman up the National League leaderboard. He leads the NL with 114 hits, ranks second in batting average, doubles (31) and wRC+, is third in on-base percentage, tied for third in total bases (188), ranks fourth in slugging percentage and extra-base hits (46), is fifth in runs scored (60) and in fWAR (4.2), and ranks seventh in bWAR (3.6).

Freeman joins starting position players Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, along with pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Anderson on the National League All-Star team. Six Dodgers matches the club record since moving to Los Angeles, done also in 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981, 1991 and 2017. The last time they had more All-Stars was 1952, when Brooklyn had seven players in the midsummer classic in Philadelphia.