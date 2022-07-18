Brandon Lewis homers twice for Tulsa, Dellin Betances struggles for Oklahoma City

Sunday was full of high-scoring games across the Dodgers minors, as three of the top four affiliates emptied the offensive tank on the last day before the All-Star break.

Tulsa third baseman Brandon Lewis hit two home runs on Sunday, setting season highs with six runs batted in and four runs scored. He hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning, and added a two-run shot in the seventh.

#Dodgers prospect Brandon Lewis demolished a pair of homers and plated six runs to pace the @TulsaDrillers in a zany 16-14 win: pic.twitter.com/KqVEVhXodu — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 18, 2022

He also singled home a run and scored in the seven-run eighth that put the Drillers in front for good.

It’s been a struggle this season for Lewis, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2019 out of UC Irvine, failing to post anything higher than a .590 OPS in any of the first three months. But he found his power in July, now with six home runs in 11 games, hitting .227/.286/.659 this month.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City bunched all its offense in one inning, which wasn’t enough in a road loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

This was a bullpen game for Oklahoma City, which included a disaster outing from Dellin Betances. The 34-year-old veteran, working his way back from shoulder surgery last July, retired only one of his six batters faced. He walked four, hit a batter, and gave up four runs. Of his 26 pitches, Tacoma only swung once. His fastball averaged 91.9 mph on Sunday, down from his seasonal 93.6 mph. Betances in nine games in Triple-A this year has as many walks (nine) as strikeouts in his 7⅔ innings.

Jake Reed, who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers last Wednesday, pitched a perfect fifth inning in his first game for Oklahoma City. Fellow 40-man members Justin Bruihl and Garrett Cleavinger pitched scoreless innings, with Cleavinger striking out two.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers turned the tied in a wild, back-and-forth game thanks to a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Springfield Cardinals in a game that featured 30 runs.

First baseman Justin Yurchak reached base all six times up, with a double, three singles, and two walks. He scored four runs and drove in two. Second baseman Devin Mann, another Dodgers recent Louisville draftee, reached base five times with two hits, two walks, and a hit by pitch.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons erased a five-run deficit late, but lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) without allowing a hit in the ninth.

Great Lakes hit six doubles, including one by first baseman Imanol Vargas, one of three Loons with two hits in defeat. He walked to start a three-run eighth inning that tied the game.

But in the bottom of the ninth, Jeff Belge walked his first two batters, and a double steal put both into scoring position with nobody out. Belge ran the count full to his next two batters, first striking out Dillian Shrum, then allowing a flyout to center by Burle Dixon, deep enough to score the winning run.

Ben Harris, the Dodgers’ eighth-round draft pick in 2021, pitched two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings, walking one and striking out four. Since getting promoted to High-A on June 22, the left-hander has a 1.93 ERA and 39.5-percent strikeout rate in seven games.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes got home runs from catcher Marco Hernandez and designated hitter Yunior Garcia in a blowout of the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), winning five of six games in the series.

Hernandez had three hits and drove in four runs. Shortstop Austin Gauthier and outfielder Damon Keith each had three hits.

Adolfo Ramirez was incredibly effective on the mound, allowing only two singles in four innings in relief, while striking out five to earn the win. He followed Maddux Bruns, the Dodgers’ first-round pick in 2021, who threw two scoreless innings, with two strikeouts and a walk.

No minor league games for the top four leagues for the next four days. Games resume on Friday.