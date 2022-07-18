Dodgers notes: Joe Davis, Mookie Betts, Dustin May

There’s a lot going on with the MLB Draft underway and Home Run Derby and All-Star Game afoot at Dodger Stadium. But in the meantime, here are some stories you might have missed over the weekend.

Joe Davis is set to call his first All-Star Game, and in his home ballpark. Tyler Kepner of the New York Times profiled the Dodgers play-by-play man and Fox’s No. 1 MLB announcer. “Davis, 34, has never been to an All-Star Game and has never worked the World Series,” Kepner wrote. “But it is safe to assume that nobody, at any age, has prepared more diligently for the chance.” Davis also took some good-natured ribbing for his photo in the piece.

Mookie Betts looked back on his signing a 12-year extension that ties him to the Dodgers through 2032, telling Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register, “That was kind of like the home run deal for us at the time. ... I was definitely willing to do that. I was willing to walk away. But they met our home run deal. Now I’m here.”

Mike Trout, who missed the last four games for the Angels, including the series against the Dodgers, with a bad back, won’t play in the All-Star Game, MLB announced Sunday. He was replaced on the American League All-Star roster by the Mariners’ Ty France, with Byron Buxton of the Twins — next in line in player voting — moving into the starting lineup. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register has more on Trout’s malady.

J.J. Cooper at Baseball America wrote about the shrinking footprint of the Futures Game — going from nine to seven innings, switching days, dropping from ESPN to MLB Network to Peacock — and that given the busyness of the draft and All-Star Game bunched together there is no easy solution.

Todd Harmonson at the Orange County Register has a broad overview of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, in which he argues MLB has the best All-Star Game going.

I always forget to share these, but on Friday I was a guest on the FnA Podcast at AM 570, talking All-Star Game and Dodgers trade deadline needs, among other things.

Dustin May on Saturday enjoyed his first game action since Tommy John surgery last May, pitching two scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League.