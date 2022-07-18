Home run derby matchups, preview & TV info

For the second consecutive season, the Dodgers will be without a representative in the Home Run Derby. It’s a shame, seeing as though it’s in their home park and who knows when the next one happens, since this is the first time the All-Star Game has been at Dodger Stadium since 1980.

While there are no current Dodgers in the field, there are a pair of participants who were Dodger teammates last season. Albert Pujols and Corey Seager played for Los Angeles in 2021 and left in free agency this last offseason.

This is the fifth Home Run Derby for Pujols, who also took part in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Seager is on his second Home Run Derby, having represented the Dodgers in his rookie season of 2016 in San Diego, falling in the first round to Mark Trumbo.

Starting in 2014, here’s how the Dodgers did in various derbies:

*old format

Pederson is the only one on the list that achieved anything notable. He lost to the hometown favorite Todd Frazier in his rookie season back in 2015 and lost in the second round in 2019. Despite the early exit, it was the best single round in the history of the derby, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting 40 home runs to Pederson’s 39.

Here is the field:

Kyle Schwarber: 28 home runs Pete Alonso: 23 Corey Seager: 21 Juan Soto: 19 José Ramírez: 17 Julio Rodríguez: 15 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 8 Albert Pujols: 6

ESPN will televise the Home Run Derby beginning at 5 p.m. PT, along with a statcast-laden broadcast on ESPN2. The derby will be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and online streaming of the event will be available via Watch ESPN and MLB.com.

Here is the bracket for the event, with the eight players seeded according to their home run totals through July 13.

Home run derby info