Freddie Freeman wins National League player of the week, again

Freddie Freeman went into the All-Star break on fire, so much so that it became not much of a break at all when he was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. On Monday, Freeman got more kudos, in the form of his second NL player of the week award in the last four weeks.

The Dodgers only played five games last week, but that was still plenty enough time for Freeman to lead the NL in hits (12), times on base (15), extra-base hits (six), and total bases (22). That was due to a .632/.652/1.158 batting line.

Freeman also won for the week of June 20-26, when he hit .440/.533/.840. He’s won player of the week seven times in his career, with the first coming in 2012.

This gives the Dodgers three NL player of the week honors this year, along with Cody Bellinger for the week of April 18-24.