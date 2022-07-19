For the first time in 42 years, Dodger Stadium is hosting the All-Star Game. Fittingly, Clayton Kershaw is starting on the mound, so factor in his ovation length when considering the actual first pitch time.

Mookie Betts bats second for the National League, starting in center field. Trea Turner starts at shortstop and bats fifth.

Freddie Freeman looms in reserve among the position players. Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are pitchers at the ready. Dave Roberts is on the coaching staff.

Joe Davis is calling the game, and introducing the players, for Fox.

The Dodgers are well-represented.

2022 All-Star Game starting lineups Pos American Pos National Pos American Pos National DH Shohei Ohtani RF Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Aaron Judge CF Mookie Betts 3B Rafael Devers 3B Manny Machado 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Giancarlo Stanton SS Trea Turner CF Byron Buxton C Willson Contreras SS Tim Anderson DH William Contreras 2B Andrés Giménez LF Joc Pederson C Alejandro Kirk 2B Jeff McNeil

Game info