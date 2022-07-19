For the first time in 42 years, Dodger Stadium is hosting the All-Star Game. Fittingly, Clayton Kershaw is starting on the mound, so factor in his ovation length when considering the actual first pitch time.
Mookie Betts bats second for the National League, starting in center field. Trea Turner starts at shortstop and bats fifth.
Freddie Freeman looms in reserve among the position players. Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are pitchers at the ready. Dave Roberts is on the coaching staff.
Joe Davis is calling the game, and introducing the players, for Fox.
The Dodgers are well-represented.
2022 All-Star Game starting lineups
|Pos
|American
|Pos
|National
|Pos
|American
|Pos
|National
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|RF
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|RF
|Aaron Judge
|CF
|Mookie Betts
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|Manny Machado
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|LF
|Giancarlo Stanton
|SS
|Trea Turner
|CF
|Byron Buxton
|C
|Willson Contreras
|SS
|Tim Anderson
|DH
|William Contreras
|2B
|Andrés Giménez
|LF
|Joc Pederson
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|2B
|Jeff McNeil
Game info
- Teams: National League vs. American League
- Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Shane McClanahan
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Pregame show: 4 p.m.
- Time: 5 p.m.
- TV: Fox
