Dodgers notes; Tony Gonsolin, Freddie Freeman, no more peanut throws

Here’s some Dodgers news and notes to ponder after Los Angeles’ third straight win on Friday night.

Tony Gonsolin is 10-0, and Juan Toribio at MLB.com has more on his latest gem.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic has more on Gonsolin’s All-Star credentials.

Trayce Thompson had two doubles Friday in his first home game as a Dodger since 2017. Of his return, per J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register, Thompson said, “It’s pretty surreal. It’s easy when a lot of my close friends are on this team, a lot of people I spent a lot of time with. It’s surreal. I’m just excited for the opportunity and try to make the most of each day.”

Dave Roberts talked to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times about the Dodgers’ poor record in replay challenges.

Roger Owens has sold peanuts at Dodgers games since they were in the Coliseum, literally famous for tossing peanuts to fans for over 60 years. But now, at the behest of Levy Restaurants, who runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium, say he can no longer throw peanuts, citing the safety of the fans. “I’m so heartbroken about this,” Owens told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times on Freddie Freeman: “This is a classic case of wanting it both ways — in this particular instance, of wanting both the security of his six-year deal with the Dodgers and the adoration he once enjoyed on the Braves.”

Dealing with multiple coaches getting suspended from a massive brawl can be such a hassle, man. With interim manager Phil Nevin suspended for 10 games, and acting interim manager Ray Montgomery set to start his suspension this weekend, catching coach Bill Haselman will serve as manager for the Angels on Sunday and Tuesday, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Haselman was a coach and roving instructor in the Dodgers organization from 2014-2020, including five seasons managing at Great Lakes, Rancho Cucamonga, and Oklahoma City.

Megan Cavanagh, the actress who played Marla Hooch (“What a hitter!”) in ‘A League of Their Own,’ reflected on the 30-year anniversary of the seminal movie and told wonderful stories to Daniel Brown at The Athletic.