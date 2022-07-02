July 2: Dodgers 7, Padres 2

The Dodgers hit three home runs in the first inning off Yu Darvish, and Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh inning to beat the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT
July 2
Dodgers go deep, so does Anderson to beat Padres
The Dodgers jumped on old friend Yu Darvish with three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, beating the Padres for a third straight day at Dodger Stadium.
July 2
Dodgers vs. Padres Game VI chat
The Dodgers try for a fourth straight win, hosting the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
June 30
Dodgers, Padres set for four-game battle in LA
The Dodgers will host the Padres for the first time in 2022 as the two clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium Thursday.