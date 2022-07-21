Dodgers vs. Giants Game VI chat

The Dodgers return from the break with a four-game series at home against the Giants.
Mitch White will take the ball for the Dodgers against talented southpaw Carlos Ródon in the first game of the series.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Wade (L)
|RF
|Betts
|1B
|Belt (L)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Flores
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Pederson (L)
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Longoria
|DH
|Turner
|RF
|González (L)
|2B
|Alberto
|SS
|Estrada
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|CF
|Yastrezemski (L)
|LF
|Thompson
|C
|Wynns
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (60-30) at Giants (48-43)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs Carlos Ródon
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:09 p.m. PT
- TV: ESPN
