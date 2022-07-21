July 21: Dodgers 9, Giants 6

The Dodgers bullpen blew a 5-0 lead, but then rallied from behind in a four-run eighth inning, culminating in a game-winning three-run home run by Mookie Betts on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT
-
July 21
Dodgers bullpen falters, but Mookie is there to fix things
The Dodgers win the opener of the series against the Giants
-
July 21
Dodgers vs. Giants Game VI chat
The Dodgers host the Giants in their first game after the All-Star break.
-
July 20
Dodgers-Giants open second half with four in LA
The Dodgers will try to keep the foot on the gas after winning 15 of 17 leading to the All-Star Break. With 14 of the next 55 games against the Giants, the Dodgers could play a significant role in determining if their rival makes the playoffs.