San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 21: Dodgers 9, Giants 6

16th win in 18 games for LA

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers bullpen blew a 5-0 lead, but then rallied from behind in a four-run eighth inning, culminating in a game-winning three-run home run by Mookie Betts on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT