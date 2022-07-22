Dodgers upcoming national TV broadcast schedule

After Thursday night’s Dodgers-Giants series opener was exclusively televised by ESPN, let’s take a look at some upcoming national television broadcast for the rest of the season.

Saturday: Dodgers-Giants will be exclusively on Fox, with Joe Davis and Eric Karros on the call

August 2: Dodgers at Giants is a full national telecast on TBS, with Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur & Allie LaForce on the call. That means no blackouts, and because TBS games aren’t exclusive, SportsNet LA will also televise the game locally

August 7: Dodgers vs. Padres is the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game

August 17: The third of four Dodgers-Brewers games in Milwaukee will be televised by FS1, though not exclusive, so SportsNet LA will also have the game

August 28: The Dodgers are on Peacock for the first time, a 9 a.m. PT Sunday morning game against the Marlins in Miami. That’s an exclusive broadcast that also requires a premium subscription.

September 4: Déjà vu? Dodgers vs. Padres on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

Those are the known national broadcasts for now. The Dodgers aren’t on any Apple TV Friday night broadcasts in August, with September still to be announced. The ESPN games for the final four Sundays haven’t yet been revealed, and Fox still has open slots for the final three Saturdays of the season.

Links

Emma Baccelieri at Sports Illustrated wrote an entertaining and informative profile of the iconic Dodger Dog. Included was this quote from actor Bryan Cranston: “You know what it’s like? When you go to a movie theater, you have to have popcorn. You’ve got to have popcorn. When you come to a Dodger game, you’ve got to have a Dodger Dog.”

Speaking of Albuquerque, before Saturday’s Albuquerque Isotopes game against Sugar Land, the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame will induct former Dodgers Ron Cey and Dave Stewart to their ranks, along with Dick Moots, who came up with the Albuquerque Dukes logo. More info here.

In July, Major League Baseball announced a partnership with a new “official” vodka of MLB. The only problem, as reported by Vine Pair, is the company has just one employee and doesn’t yet appear to have an available product.

Dan Hawk of the Tulsa CBS affiliate had a report on Gavin Stone, who has excelled with a 1.53 ERA and 36-percent strikeout rate in Double-A Tulsa this year, including a few words from Stone himself.