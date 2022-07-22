Dustin May moves rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City

After a four-day break for the top four minor league affiliates, which coincided with the major league All-Star break, the Dodgers’ top four affiliates are back in action on Friday, including one headlining attraction.

Dustin May will start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, making his second minor league rehab assignment, working his way back from Tommy John surgery last May.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Code Red for tomorrow. And it might be July, but tomorrow night, it’s gonna be May pic.twitter.com/twLJIBGWiA — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 22, 2022

Oklahoma City is home on Friday, starting a weekend series against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants). OKC is one of three Dodgers affiliates playing at home.

May pitched two scoreless innings last Saturday in the Arizona Complex League, striking out three of his seven batters faced. The plan for May on Friday with Oklahoma City is to pitch three innings, then progress each time out.

Dustin May will throw three innings tomorrow in OKC, a notable development in his rehab. Will go four innings next time if all goes well, then five, then could be ready to return to the big league club, Dave Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 21, 2022

May returning at some point in August would be a boon to a pitching staff that has excelled despite being without Walker Buehler since early June. Dodgers starting pitchers lead the majors in ERA (2.74), rank second in FIP (3.51), sixth in strikeout-minus-walk rate (17 percent), and ninth in innings per start (5.41).

Los Angeles could get Andrew Heaney back even sooner than May. Heaney pitched five innings in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, striking out eight while allowing two runs, as he works back from left shoulder inflammation.

Friday schedule