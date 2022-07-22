Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is out of the starting lineup on Friday after leaving Thursday’s game against the Giants with abdominal tightness.

Jake Lamb pinch-hit for Turner, who was LA’s designated hitter in the series opener, to start the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Dodgers down a run. But it wasn’t the Dodgers trying for a platoon advantage, with the left-handed Lamb batting against San Francisco right-hander Dominic Leone.

It was an abdominal tightness, announced by the Dodgers later in the inning.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers CF Slater RF Betts 2B Flores SS Turner 1B Ruf 1B Freeman (L) 3B Longoria C Smith DH Belt (L) 3B Muncy (L) SS Estrada 2B Lux (L) LF Mercedes DH Lamb (L) C Bart CF Bellinger (L) CF Yastrezemski (L) LF Thompson

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game said he wasn’t sure exactly how or when Turner suffered the injury, per SportsNet LA.

“I really don’t know enough yet. I just got word in the middle of the game that, where he was at physically, he couldn’t take any more at-bats,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it’s something tomorrow he’s going to be ready to go, or if we’ll give him a day or two, to kind of reset.”

Turner was 1-for-3 Thursday including a two-run pop fly double thanks to Luis González losing the ball and having it drop behind him in right field. But Turner hasn’t needed the help of late, hitting .385/.468/.539 and reaching base in each of his last 19 games.

That hot streak pushed Turner’s seasonal wRC+ from 80 on June 22 to 108 now, hitting .253/.328/.403.

With Turner out, Max Muncy is playing third base on Friday. That opens up DH for the left-handed Jake Lamb against San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb.

Trayce Thompson starts in left field, making this the first time in 20 games on the roster together that Lamb and Thompson are in the same Dodgers lineup.

Gavin Lux, who did not start on Thursday but doubled and scored the tying run in the eighth inning, bats sixth on Friday, his highest spot in the batting order this season.