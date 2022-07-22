Dodgers vs. Giants Game VII chat

The Dodgers continue their four-game series against the Giants Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Boys in Blue mounted a late comeback for the win in the series opener.

Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96 ERA, 3.33 FIP) makes his first start of the second half. The left-hander was named to his first All-Star team, selected by MLB as a replacement on the National League roster for Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón. Unfortunately Anderson didn’t pitch in the Midsummer Classic, but his All-Star nod was well-deserved after a masterful first half for the Dodgers.

Anderson’s 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games (15 starts). He’s pitched 97 ⅓ innings this year, the most on the team. His 2022 numbers are the best of his 7-season career with an ERA nearly two points lower than his career ERA of 4.39. A new grip to his changeup has transformed Anderson into one of the top starting pitchers in the league.

Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA, 3.09 FIP) had a solid first half for the Giants as well, establishing himself as one of the best young starters in the NL. He’s fared well at Dodger Stadium and brings a 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career starts (14 IP) back to Los Angeles.

Justin Turner’s not in Friday’s lineup after leaving last night’s game with abdominal tightness. Max Muncy will man third base while Jake Lamb fills the designated hitter spot.

Justin Turner will be out today. Dave Roberts doesn’t see it as an IL situation. Turner felt abdominal pain swinging in the cage. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 22, 2022

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers CF Slater RF Betts 2B Flores SS Turner 1B Ruf 1B Freeman (L) 3B Longoria C Smith DH Belt (L) 3B Muncy (L) SS Estrada 2B Lux (L) LF Mercedes DH Lamb (L) C Bart CF Bellinger (L) CF Yastrezemski (L) LF Thompson

Game info