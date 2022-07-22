July 22: Dodgers 5, Giants 1

Cody Bellinger hit a two-out grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the eighth inning to lead the Dodgers over the Giants on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings, lasting at least that long for the 11th time in his last 13 starts
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT
July 22
Dodgers slam Giants in grand 5-1 win
Cody Bellinger hits first grand slam of the season for the Dodgers
July 22
Dodgers vs. Giants Game VII chat
Tyler Anderson looks to continue stellar season in second half
July 22
Justin Turner out of lineup after leaving Thursday with abdominal tightness
Justin Turner left Thursday’s game with abdominal tightness, and is not in the Dodgers lineup on Friday against the Giants.
July 20
Dodgers-Giants open second half with four in LA
The Dodgers will try to keep the foot on the gas after winning 15 of 17 leading to the All-Star Break. With 14 of the next 55 games against the Giants, the Dodgers could play a significant role in determining if their rival makes the playoffs.