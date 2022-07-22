 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 22: Dodgers 5, Giants 1

Bellinger grand slam wins it

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
Cody Bellinger hit a two-out grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the eighth inning to lead the Dodgers over the Giants on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings, lasting at least that long for the 11th time in his last 13 starts

Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT