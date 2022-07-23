Dodgers vs. Giants Game VIII chat

Julio Urías and Alex Wood combined to retire all 13 batters they faced in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, striking out seven, helping the Dodgers clinch their first championship in 32 years.

Both make their 19th start of the 2022 season on Saturday, the third game of a four-game series that saw the Dodgers and Giants tied in the eighth inning before Los Angeles hit game-winning home runs on each of the first two nights.

The Dodgers and Giants have played seven times in 2022, with the home team winning each game.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers CF Slater RF Betts 2B Flores SS Turner DH Ruf 1B Freeman (L) 3B Longoria C Smith 1B Belt (L) DH Alberto SS Estrada 3B Muncy (L) LF Mercedes LF Thompson RF González (L) CF Bellinger (L) C Bart 2B Lux (L)

Game info