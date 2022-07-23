 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants Game VIII chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Julio Urías and Alex Wood combined to retire all 13 batters they faced in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, striking out seven, helping the Dodgers clinch their first championship in 32 years.

Both make their 19th start of the 2022 season on Saturday, the third game of a four-game series that saw the Dodgers and Giants tied in the eighth inning before Los Angeles hit game-winning home runs on each of the first two nights.

The Dodgers and Giants have played seven times in 2022, with the home team winning each game.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
CF Slater RF Betts
2B Flores SS Turner
DH Ruf 1B Freeman (L)
3B Longoria C Smith
1B Belt (L) DH Alberto
SS Estrada 3B Muncy (L)
LF Mercedes LF Thompson
RF González (L) CF Bellinger (L)
C Bart 2B Lux (L)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (62-30) vs. Giants (48-45)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Alex Wood
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 4:15 p.m.
  • TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Eric Karros)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...