Dodgers sign former Savannah Banana Livan Reinoso, an undrafted free agent

Among the undrafted free agents the Dodgers have signed since Tuesday include Livan Reinoso, a third baseman who played the last two years for the independent Savannah Bananas.

The Bananas are known for embracing the offbeat, wild celebrations, and whatever in-game entertainment they can muster. They are up front about the goals, with the team website topping the front page with, “We make baseball fun. Fans first. Entertain always.”

Reinoso hit .353/.432/.507 in 54 games for Savannah, and definitely fit the bill on the entertainment side, too.

This is next level celebrating



After scoring in the second, Livan Reinoso of @TheSavBananas turns into a bull and the 'Running of the Banana Bull' was born.@espn @CPLBaseball @WJCLNews @FleetBaseball pic.twitter.com/0njBFTdRJR — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) May 29, 2021

LIVAN RIPPIN' REINOSO!!!!



The 2nd year Nanner absolutely SMASHES the ball over left field fence, tying the ballgame! pic.twitter.com/oSzB1foLkQ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 15, 2022

Reinoso played two years at Division-II Erskine College in South Carolina, hitting .430/.477/.853 in 2020-21, then played this year for Tennessee Wesleyan, an NAIA school.

He kept hitting at Tennessee Wesleyan — .417/.495/.921 with 32 home runs in 64 games — and earned NAIA All-American honors. But he also pitched 14 games in relief and struck out 27 batters, which adds a little more intrigue to the undrafted signee, who turns 24 in August.

Links

Walker Buehler will start a throwing program next week, with Monday marking the six-week anniversary of surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more.

In the third inning on Friday, Tyler Anderson reached 100 innings on the season, earning him a $500,000 bonus on top of his $8 million salary this season.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic profiled Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas, of whom Jake Lamb said, “He’s just energy, man. I mean, he loves it. He loves everything about it. He just loves playing the game of baseball.”

Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times says the Dodgers’ top trade target should be Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

With the trade deadline nearly upon us, Jake Malihot at FanGraphs analyzed the improvement of Reds right-hander Luis Castillo’s fastball.

Tim Kurkjian, one of the nicest and most prolific baseball reporters in the sport, gets inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend as winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award. Kurkjian was a guest on the ESPN Daily podcast Friday with Pablo Torre, sharing many wonderful stories from his amazing career.

Home runs, walks, and strikeouts — the “three true outcomes” in baseball — are all down this year compared to 2021. Jayson Stark and Eno Sarris tried to find out why, at The Athletic.