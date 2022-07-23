Dustin May continues rehab assignment with first start in Oklahoma City

After two scoreless innings last Saturday in the Arizona Complex League, Dustin May moved his rehab to Oklahoma City Friday night. May was scheduled to pitch three innings but only ended up going two since he needed 49 pitches to get the six outs.

The right-hander wasn’t overly sharp in terms of effectiveness, giving up one run on three hits and three walks to the 12 batters faced. May struck out three in total but needed the last two to escape a jam created by a leadoff single and ground-rule double to start the second.

A groundout brought the run home and two walks loaded the bases but May struck out two of the last three hitters he faced, including former Dodger farm hand Willie Calhoun. The Dodgers will make the determination when May will get the ball next, but pumping it up to 99 miles per hour is a good sign.

That's a big strikeout by the big guy to get out of a jam!

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The offense went to work after May got through his two innings, scoring seven runs in the third on their way to a 10-4 cakewalk over Sacramento (Giants).

Down 1-0 heading to the bottom of the second, first baseman Ryan Noda hit a solo homer to tie the game before the floodgates opened in the next inning.

The Dodgers didn’t make an out until the sixth batter of the inning and even then, it was an RBI-sac fly. After Miguel Vargas walked and was singled over to third by Michael Busch, Jason Martin singled to bring Vargas in to give OKC the lead.

Noda and James Outman both walked to set up the Jacob Amaya sacrifice fly that made it 4-1. After a double steal for Noda and Outman, Tomás Telis followed with yet another walk to load the bases for Hunter Feduccia. A pitching change didn’t matter as Feduccia launched a grand slam to left field to cap off the big inning.

It's a 7️⃣ run inning with 4️⃣ runs on one swing by Hunter Feduccia!



Dodgers lead Sacramento, 8-1!

Feduccia finished up 3-for-5 while adding an RBI-double in the fifth to give him five runs driven in Friday. The 25-year-old catcher is now 11-for-28 (.393) as he extended his hitting streak to seven and owns a .306 average since his promotion to OKC back on June 30.

Double-A Tulsa

A four-run third inning proved too much for Tulsa to overcome Friday as they dropped the opener to Wichita by a score of 7-3.

Fresh off his appearance in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend at Dodger Stadium, Bobby Miller was touched up for five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks. The right-hander couldn’t make it out of the third and needed 73 pitches to get eight outs.

The Drillers didn’t get on the board until the sixth inning when they were already down 6-0. Tulsa scored two in the sixth and one in the ninth, not nearly enough to mount a comeback. Two of their three runs came in on ground ball outs.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes came out of their four days off firing on all cylinders, scoring in bunches to easily take care of West Michigan (Tigers) 12-2 in from of the home crowd.

The Loons scored four in the second and poured it on with two in the fifth and three runs each in the sixth and seventh.

After the first three batters reached to load the bases in the second, two runs came in on a single and run-scoring grounder, followed by a two-run single for Kekai Rios to give Great Lakes a 4-1 lead.

Diego Cartaya launched his 15th homer of the year (sixth in High-A), a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 6-2. The Dodgers’ top prospect would bring in four total on the night, adding a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and an RBI-sac fly in the seventh.

Six different pitchers combined to hold the Whitecaps to six hits and three walks over the nine innings, striking out 12 in the process.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Yeiner Fernandez broke out a pair of big home runs for the Quakes to pace the offense as Rancho dominated Visalia (Diamondbacks) 12-0 in the series opener.

The 19-year-old catcher hit a grand slam in the fourth to break a scoreless tie and smashed a three-run homer in the fifth to put his team up 7-0. Fernandez finished his night 2-for-5 with the seven runs driven in.

Rancho would go on to score five more runs in the fifth, sending 12 men to the plate. Austin Gauthier singled in a run and Yunior Garcia capped the scoring with a two-run double.

The Quakes finished with 13 hits on offense while holding the Rawhide to just four. Rancho pitching was outstanding, anchored by four innings in relief by Orlando Ortiz-Mayr.

The only inning with multiple runners on at one time for Visalia came in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out. But Quakes’ reliever Joan Valdez struck out the next two batters and induced a pop up to himself to keep the shutout in tact.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers sent pitcher Dustin May on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers transferred catcher Chris Betts to the Development List.

High-A: Great Lakes Loons transferred catcher Max Hewitt to the Development List. Shortstop Luis Yanel Diaz assigned to Great Lakes Loons from Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes activated catcher Yeiner Fernandez from the 7-day injured list. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes activated pitcher Benony Robles.

