MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 23: Dodgers 4, Giants 2

6th straight win for LA

Contributors: Samantha Carleton, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman each homered, backing six scoreless innings from Julio Urías in the Dodgers’ third win over the Giants in as many days at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT