July 23: Dodgers 4, Giants 2

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman each homered, backing six scoreless innings from Julio Urías in the Dodgers’ third win over the Giants in as many days at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 20, 2022, 1:17pm PDT
July 23
Dodgers clinch series against the Giants with All-Star run support
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all homered in the same game for the first time.
July 23
Dodgers vs. Giants Game VIII chat
The Dodgers and the Giants play the third game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
July 20
Dodgers-Giants open second half with four in LA
The Dodgers will try to keep the foot on the gas after winning 15 of 17 leading to the All-Star Break. With 14 of the next 55 games against the Giants, the Dodgers could play a significant role in determining if their rival makes the playoffs.