After two dramatic Dodgers wins, the San Francisco Giants threatened a comeback of their own on Saturday but lost, 4-2, in the third of a four-game rivalry series.

Julio Urías started for the Dodgers and went six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits to centerfielder Austin Slater while silencing the rest of the Giants’ lineup.

He got early run support from Mookie Betts, who hit his 200th career home run in the second inning. Reporter Ken Rosenthal asked Betts what it meant to hit that milestone in an on-field interview after the game.

“That I have a lot more to go to get close to Barry Bonds,” Betts quipped.

Trea Turner immediately followed up Betts’ bomb with his 15th homer of the season. When Cody Bellinger singled in the sixth, Gavin Lux contributed by tripling him in. All three runs came on two outs—in fact, the Dodgers recorded all 17 of their runs this series on two outs up to that point.

Freddie Freeman knocked in a solo homer an inning later (this time with just one out on the board), bringing the score to 4-0 and completing the trifecta of Dodgers All-Stars notching homers in the same game. He also extended his hit streak to 11 games.

Caleb Ferguson replaced Urías in the seventh, extending his own streak of scoreless games to 12. Evan Phillips followed with a three-up, three-down eighth.

The Giants finally lit a spark in the ninth. Reyes Moronta put Joc Pederson to bed on three pitches for the first of his two outs, but walked two as well before being replaced by David Price. Those two walks, to Thairo Estrada and Yermín Mercedes, became two runs on singles from Luis González and Joey Bart.

Price ultimately struck Austin Slater out looking on an outside pitch, stranding two runners and earning a save.

L.A. has now won seven games in a row, matching a season high, and leads the Giants by 15.5 games in the division. They remain 10.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres.

Saturday Particulars

WP — Julio Urías (9-6) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

LP — Alex Wood (6-8) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

SV — David Price (1)

HR — Mookie Betts (22), Trea Turner (15), Freddie Freeman (15)

Up Next

The Dodgers finish up their series against San Francisco tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. on SportsNet LA. Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) takes on the Giants’ Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.09 ERA) for the afternoon finale.