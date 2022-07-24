Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today in Cooperstown

Gil Hodges gets inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, the culmination of a long and arduous process that took a whopping 35 different ballots over 54 years.

Hodges is one of six players elected to the Hall by the Era Committee in December, along with Bud Fowler, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, and Buck O’Neil. David Ortiz was elected on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot in January.

The induction ceremony in Cooperstown starts at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, with six hours of MLB Network coverage beginning at 8 a.m. PT. Online streaming of the ceremony will be available on MLB.com.

Hodges was a bedrock of the Brooklyn Dodgers, an eight-time All-Star who played in seven World Series and won the first three Gold Glove Awards at first base. He was second in the majors in the 1950s in both home runs (310) and runs batted in (1,001), behind only teammate Duke Snider, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1980.

Hodges, who died in 1972, is the 10th Hall of Famer primarily associated with the Brooklyn Dodgers, including his teammates Jackie Robinson, Snider, Roy Campanella, and Pee Wee Reese.

The Dodgers retired Hodges’ uniform number fourteen on June 4, including a plaque in the ring of honor at Dodger Stadium.

HOF induction info