How did the Dodgers do in their 2022 draft?

We’re now about a week removed from the start of the Dodgers draft, with some time to review what happened. This year saw the Dodgers draft 15 hitters in 19 picks, after taking just four hitters out of 25 picks in the 2020-21 drafts.

Here are some selected thoughts on the Dodgers’ draft from various national and local outlets.

The Dodgers selected Arizona State shortstop Sean McLain in the fifth round, picked as someone to watch from Day 2 of the draft, as “an above-average runner who can also make hard contact at the plate. A limited arm probably keeps him at second base in the pros.”

Chris Campos was a two-way player at St. Mary’s College, though the Dodgers listed him as a shortstop. Keith Law at The Athletic likes him more as a pitcher.

“His future is on the mound, where he was 92-94 mph with some riding life up on the fastball and showed an above-average changeup while pitching in relief,” Law wrote. “His breaking ball is well behind the other two pitches but there could be more development to everything once he’s no longer hitting.”

Right-hander Jacob Meader, drafted in the 12th round, was described by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN as having “a classic fastball-breaking ball power arm from Dallas Baptist with data-friendly qualities.”

McDaniel also said fourth-round Virginia Tech outfielder Nick Biddison profiles as “a high-effort (often injured) utility guy.”

MLB Pipeline tabbed 13th-round outfielder Chris Newell out of Virginia as an interesting pick from the final two days of the three-day draft.

“Their most intriguing selection was probably Newell, who was a Top 100 prospect coming out of the Pennsylvania prep ranks before honoring his commitment to Virginia,” said MLB Pipeline. “Newell’s big raw tools didn’t always show up in games in college, but plus power potential and enough speed to stick in center field keeps the profile enticing.”

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times profiled 16th-round pitcher Jared Karros, son of Eric Karros. The younger Karros hasn’t pitched since March 2021 because of a back injury, but the Dodgers are hoping for upside. “With their development and their organization, it’s more than just the local team that I rooted for,” Jared Karros told Harris. “It’s an organization that’s going to give me the best opportunity to help further my career.”