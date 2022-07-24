Dodgers vs. Giants Game IX chat

Clayton Kershaw will make his 52nd career start against the Giants today. Kershaw begins the game with 370 career strikeouts against his Northern California rival. Only Warren Spahn’s 416 strikeouts in 118 games and 109 starts has more than Kershaw.

Alex Cobb has 188 starts and 1080 ⅔ innings pitched. Prior to today’s game, Cobb was one of three active pitchers to have accrued 180+ starts and 1000+ innings pitched and had not pitched against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Dallas Keuchel and Martín Pérez are the other active pitchers with those career marks and have not faced the Dodgers in the regular season.

Gavin Lux is batting fifth for the first time this season, he made 8 starts in the five spot in 2021, the last one was on June 26th against the Cubs.

Giants - Dodgers lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers CF Slater RF Betts 2B Flores SS T. Turner 1B Ruf 1B Freeman (L) LF Mercedes DH Lamb (L) SS Estrada 2B Lux (L) 3B Villar 3B Muncy (L) RF González (L) LF Thompson DH Wynns CF Bellinger (L) C Bart C Barnes

