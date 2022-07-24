 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 24: Dodgers 7, Giants 4

Dodgers have won 8 straight games

Contributors: Craig Minami
The Dodgers for the third time in four games built a lead only to see the Giants tie the game late, only to rally for a win. Los Angeles swept the Giants in a four-game series for the first time since 1995.

Jul 24, 2022, 1:00pm PDT