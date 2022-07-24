July 24: Dodgers 7, Giants 4

The Dodgers for the third time in four games built a lead only to see the Giants tie the game late, only to rally for a win. Los Angeles swept the Giants in a four-game series for the first time since 1995.
Jul 24, 2022, 1:00pm PDT
July 24
Dodgers sweep in the second half with 7-4 win over the Giants
Dodgers extend winning streak to eight games
July 24
Dodgers vs. Giants Game IX chat
The Dodgers will try to start second half with a sweep