Hansel Robles joins Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, James Outman drives in 6

The previously-reported Hansel Robles minor league contract with the Dodgers became official on Sunday, with the 31-year-old right-hander joining Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Robles had a 5.84 ERA and 6.41 xERA in 26 games with the Red Sox, with 21 strikeouts, 14 walks, and five home runs allowed in 24⅔ innings before getting released on July 9. His best season came in 2019 with the Angels, saving 23 games with a 2.48 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72⅔ innings.

Robles did not pitch in Oklahoma City’s blowout win on Sunday.

Player of the day

OKC built a big lead thanks in large part to James Outman, who fell only a single shy of the cycle. A solo home run in the fifth inning, a three-run double in the sixth, and a two-run triple in the eighth game Outman a career-best six RBI on Sunday.

On July 13, James Outman set a career high with 5 RBI.



It lasted for 11 days, as he collected 6 RBI tonight!



His triple in the 8th inning also gave him 3 extra-base hits for the game! pic.twitter.com/8i1ICf6nIr — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 25, 2022

Outman since getting promoted to Triple-A on June 30 has 22 RBI in 18 games, hitting .246/.363/.492 with four home runs. His career-high Sunday beat his old mark, set 11 days earlier.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored in each of the last five innings to sweep a brief weekend series against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Jason Martin had two hits, including a double, and drove in three. Drew Avans singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and stole two bases while extending his reaching-base streak to 32 games, the longest by an Oklahoma City player this season.

Double-A Tulsa

Kyle Hurt had his best start in Double-A, striking out seven in four scoreless innings in the Drillers’ shutout win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

After dominating in Great Lakes, including three hitless outings in his final five starts in High-A, Hurt got torched his first three times out for Tulsa, allowing 12 runs while recording 20 outs, and walking more (12) then he struck out (8). On Sunday, Hurt turned the tables, with only one walk to go with his seven strikeouts.

Tulsa got its runs on a solo home run by catcher Carson Taylor and a two-run shot by center fielder Jonny DeLuca.

The Drillers’ win gave them 13 wins in 18 games against the Wind Surge this season with six games remaining against them August 16-21 in Wichita. Sunday clinched the season series for Tulsa, which means they won the Propeller Series and get to keep the trophy — a propeller, developed last year per the team “due to Wichita and Tulsa’s place in the airline industry.” That made for a wonderfully weird postgame celebration.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes gave up runs in bunches early and late in a loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

Loons starter Carlos Duran, who turns 21 next Saturday, tasted his first adversity this season, allowing a pair of two-run frames in his three innings of work, including allowing his first home run of the season, in his seventh start. Duran in his first six games with Great Lakes allowed two runs in 16 innings.

Right fielder Jose Ramos and first baseman Imanol Vargas both homered in defeat.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes got standout performances on both sides of the ball to rout the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Yeiner Fernandez had four hits and drove in three runs. Damon Keith homered. Yunior Garcia had three hits, including a double and a two-run single.

But arguably the standout performances for Rancho Cucamonga came on the mound, thanks to a pair of 2021 draftees. Third-rounder Peter Heubeck, two days after his 20th birthday, started the game with two perfect innings and four strikeouts.

Twelfth-round draft pick Ronan Kopp followed with seven strikeouts in four scoreless innings, allowing only a single and a walk. Kopp, who turns 20 this coming Friday, has a 1.61 ERA in 44⅔ innings this year in Low-A, with 80 strikeouts (a 41.5-percent strikeout rate) and 28 walks.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes vs. Lansing [A’s]

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Sugar Land [Astros]

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa vs. Arkansas [Mariners]

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose [Giants]

All top four affiliates are off Monday.