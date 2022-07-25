Juan Soto is coming to Los Angeles

Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto will be the subject of trade rumors for the next nine days, heading into August 2 trade deadline. It’s unavoidable at this point, until he actually gets dealt.

Soto is back at Dodger Stadium for the second straight week, though he hasn’t been traded yet. He and the Nationals start a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday night. But let’s take a brief look at some of the rumors and the aura surrounding the 23-year-old hitting savant.

“It’s more about assessing the specific need, and also the top-end type players that aren’t necessarily a need, but don’t become available all that often,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said over the weekend without mentioning Soto by name, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “When they do, you always see that process through. That’s kind of our mindset heading into these last couple weeks.”

Dave Roberts was on the National League All-Star coaching staff last Tuesday, and heard the chants from the Los Angeles crowd, serenading Soto with “Future Dodger” over and over. “It was hard to miss,” Roberts said Sunday, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.

Juan Toribio at MLB.com broke down what it might take for the Dodgers to land Soto.

Links