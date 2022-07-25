 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Dodgers try for a ninth consecutive win in Monday’s series opener against the Nationals, and are going for an even dozen straight wins at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups

Pos Nationals Pos Dodgers
2B C.Hernández (S) RF Betts
RF Soto (L) SS Turner
1B Bell (S) 1B Freeman (L)
DH Cruz C Smith
LF Y.Hernandez (L) DH Lamb (L)
SS Garcia (L) 3B Muncy (L)
C Ruiz (S) 2B Lux (L)
3B Adrianza (S) CF Bellinger (L)
CF Robles LF Thompson
Tony Gonsolin vs. Paolo Espino on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (64-30) vs. Nationals (32-65)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Paolo Espino
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

