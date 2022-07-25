Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat

The Dodgers try for a ninth consecutive win in Monday’s series opener against the Nationals, and are going for an even dozen straight wins at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers-Nationals lineups
|Pos
|Nationals
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Nationals
|Pos
|Dodgers
|2B
|C.Hernández (S)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Soto (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Bell (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Cruz
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Y.Hernandez (L)
|DH
|Lamb (L)
|SS
|Garcia (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Ruiz (S)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|3B
|Adrianza (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Robles
|LF
|Thompson
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (64-30) vs. Nationals (32-65)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Paolo Espino
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
