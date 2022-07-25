July 25: Nationals 4, Dodgers 1

The Nationals scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, handing Gonsolin his first loss of 2022.
Jul 25, 2022, 5:04am PDT
July 25
Tony Gonsolin can’t strand them all, loses to Nationals
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin allowed four runs in the fifth inning to the Nationals, suffering his first loss of the season. But also, in a small way, showed his growth (and health) from last year.
July 25
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat
The Dodgers host the Nationals for the first of three games at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin and Paolo Espino facing off on the mound Monday night in Los Angeles.
July 25
Dodgers host Nationals in a battle of extremes
Dodgers versus Nationals is a battle of extremes, with Los Angeles on fire and Washington very much not. They play three games at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday night.
July 25
Juan Soto is coming to Los Angeles
Juan Soto will be in Los Angeles on Monday, but for now he’s still with the Nationals, who open a three-game series against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.