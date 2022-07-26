 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game V chat

By jakedicker
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night at the Ravine and the Dodgers will look to even the series after dropping last night’s matchup with the Nationals. Mitch White will take the ball for the Dodgers and old friend Josiah Gray will start for Washington.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (64-31) vs. Nationals (33-65)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Josiah Gray
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

