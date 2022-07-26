Dodgers vs. Nationals Game V chat

It’s Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night at the Ravine and the Dodgers will look to even the series after dropping last night’s matchup with the Nationals. Mitch White will take the ball for the Dodgers and old friend Josiah Gray will start for Washington.
Dodgers-Nationals lineups
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Nationals: pic.twitter.com/9iXWfIqGB5— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2022
It's gonna be Gray. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/QvTlolTexN— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 26, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (64-31) vs. Nationals (33-65)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Josiah Gray
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
