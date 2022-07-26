July 26: Nationals 8, Dodgers 3

Four Dodgers relievers were unavailable, and the Nationals pounced on Garrett Cleavinger for six runs to turn a Los Angeles lead into a Washington win on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Tuesday’s Dodgers game left little doubt that the bullpen depth is lacking at the moment, a reminder that the club needs relief help, with the trade deadline less than a week away. Mitch White will probably provide some of that help as he gets bumped from the rotation, but not after a very solid final start before Andrew Heaney returns. Also, an appreciation of Mookie Betts on defense.
Despite holding an 8th inning lead, the Dodgers fall to the Nationals after bullpen gives up six runs over the final two innings
The Dodgers recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger and optioned Reyes Moronta before Tuesday’s game against the Nationals.
Dodgers versus Nationals is a battle of extremes, with Los Angeles on fire and Washington very much not. They play three games at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday night.