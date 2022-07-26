 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: JUL 26 Nationals at Dodgers

July 26: Nationals 8, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and jakedicker
/ new

Four Dodgers relievers were unavailable, and the Nationals pounced on Garrett Cleavinger for six runs to turn a Los Angeles lead into a Washington win on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Jul 25, 2022, 12:17pm PDT