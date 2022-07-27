Ryan Pepiot goes seven strong, Oklahoma City walks off in extras

A pair of pitching prospects pitched well Tuesday as the Dodgers affiliates opened another week around the minors. Neither hurler figured in the decision but they both went deep in the game.

Player of the day

Ryan Pepiot scattered three hits and three walks to give Oklahoma City seven solid innings Tuesday. The right-hander didn’t allow Sugar Land (Astros) past second base until a solo homer in the seventh inning. Pepiot needed only 84 pitches to get through seven, striking out six in the process and retiring 12 of the last 14 he faced.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings and were gifted a run in the 10th to walk it off with a 5-4 win over the Space Cowboys.

Down to their last out, Miguel Vargas doubled in pinch-runner Andy Burns to tie the game at 4-4. After a 1-2-3 top of the 10th, Ryan Noda singled to open the frame, moving the placed runner Jason Martin to third. Ronel Blanco retired James Outman but threw a 1-0 fastball past the catcher to the backstop, allowing Martin to bring in the winning run.

5th walk-off win of the season! pic.twitter.com/fhNpeCV2dX — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 27, 2022

Noda hit a two-run homer in the sixth that had given the Dodgers a 3-0 lead at the time and after giving up the solo shot in the seventh, Pepiot left with a 3-1 lead.

Hansel Robles was not so hot right now in his first appearance after signing with the Dodgers over a week ago. The first four batters Robles faced reached safely, including a three-run homer to give up the lead.

Tuesday was the Dodgers’ fifth walk-off victory of the season — three of which came against Sugar Land — and their fourth straight win overall.

Besides scoring the winning run, Martin also showed a little razzle dazzle in the sixth when he nailed Enmanuel Valdez going for a double on a ball off the left field wall.

The Jason Martin Hose Company is now accepting clients. pic.twitter.com/LaZt5gpobR — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 27, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

Devin Mann doubled in Kody Hoese in the seventh inning to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead they would hold on to, defeating Arkansas at ONEOK Field.

Gavin Stone pitched another gem, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six. The first two runners of the sixth reached for the Travelers and they were able to break a scoreless tie with two ground ball outs to take a 1-0 lead.

Justin Yuchak singled in a run in the home half of the sixth to tie the ballgame but that would only last until the seventh on Mann’s second hit of the night.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes was shutout 6-0 by Lansing (Athletics) in front of the home crowd at Dow Diamond, losing their fifth game in their last sixth overall.

It was the Tyler Soderstrom show for the Lugnuts as the catcher singled in a run in the first, homered to make it 2-0 in the third and started a four-run fifth with a two-run long ball.

Jake Walkinshaw held the Loons scoreless through five and two other pitchers each tossed two scoreless to close it out.

Ben Casparius would be charged with five runs (four earned) in 4 2⁄ 3 innings on the mound for the Loons. Diego Cartaya was 0-for-3 with a walk.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

There weren't very many highlights for Rancho Tuesday as they were battered nearly from start to finish. The Quakes gave up six runs in two separate innings and made five errors on their way to an 18-4 drubbing at the hands of San Jose (Giants).

Despite eight hits and 10 walks, the only runs scored came on a Yeiner Fernandez triple that scored two after an error and a two-run double for Yunior Garcia in the top of the seventh.

San Jose scored three in the second, six in the third and tacked on six more in the eighth to win going away.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and optioned pitcher Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule