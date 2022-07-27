Justin Turner returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 5 games with abdominal tightness

Justin Turner is back at third base for the Dodgers for their series finale on Wednesday afternoon against the Nationals, his first time in the starting lineup since last Thursday.

Turner left the first game after the All-Star break with abdominal tightness, then sat out the next five games as the team weighed whether he would require a stint on the injured list.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups Pos Nationals Pos Dodgers Pos Nationals Pos Dodgers CF Robles RF Betts 2B C.Hernández (S) SS Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 1B Bell (S) DH Smith DH Cruz 3B Turner LF Thomas CF Thompson SS Garcia (L) 2B Alberto 3B Franco C Barnes C Barrera LF Lux (L)

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday’s game that Turner was cleared by team trainers and was available to pinch-hit if needed in the middle game of the series, as shown on SportsNet LA

Turner on the season is hitting .256/.330/.406, a 109 wRC+ with eight home runs and 22 doubles this season, but he’s been especially hot recently. In July, Turner is hitting .404/.484/.558 with 12 RBI in 15 games, and he has a 1.045 OPS over his last 24 games.

Wednesday is Turner’s 865th game at third base for the Dodgers, third-most in franchise history behind only Ron Cey (1,468 games) and Adrián Béltre (957).

With southpaw Patrick Corbin starting on Wednesday for Washington, Dodgers left-handers Max Muncy (five hits in his last 49 at-bats, with 22 strikeouts) and Cody Bellinger (.583 OPS in July, .198/.239/.311 with a 55 wRC+ against lefties this season) are sitting.

Trayce Thompson starts in center field, with Gavin Lux shifting to left field and Hanser Alberto starting at second base. Austin Barnes catches the day game after a night game, and Will Smith is the designated hitter.

Andrew Heaney is on the mound for the Dodgers, activated off the injured list after missing a month with shoulder inflammation.