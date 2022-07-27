Miguel Vargas and his bat are getting plenty of attention in the minor leagues.

“He doesn’t miss one pitch,” said fellow prospect Diego Cartaya. “He’s dangerous all the time.”

Vargas is hitting .295 with 13 home runs and an on-base percentage of .388 this year for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he’s always drawn attention. When he first arrived from Cuba, he demonstrated patience, a good eye, a willingness to try new approaches, and an uncanny ability to break pitches down and swing accordingly.

Once Vargas signed with the Dodgers, he also increased his strength and speed, making appearances in left field as a result.

“I don’t think he ever feels, when he steps in the box, that he’s not going to get a hit,” Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary said. “I’m sure a lot of guys probably feel that way. But this actually, I mean, you can see it. He walks in the box and it’s, ‘All right, I’m going to win this at-bat.’”

Current Dodger Jake Lamb agrees. He and Vargas know each other well — they’ve spent plenty of time in the minors together. According to Lamb, all Vargas needs to do now is learn how to pull the ball intentionally, rather than as a reaction, to be a truly formidable hitter.

As for Vargas? He knows he’s good. During the Futures Game, he told Dodgers CEO and President Stan Kasten that it would be great to stay in Los Angeles a bit longer. When asked if he thought he was ready for that, he didn’t hesitate.

“I mean, yeah!” he said.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic has more on the rising star.

Dodgers Links

Five fans are suing the Dodgers for alleged abuse by stadium security guards, joining three others who filed suits in April writes Shira Li Bartov at Newsweek.

Chris Taylor may see more time at second base after he returns from his foot injury, writes Steve Henson at the Los Angeles Times.

The Jackie Robinson Museum will open to the public on September 5 in New York City after 14 years of planning, according to the Associated Press.