Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid the series sweep at the hand of the Washington Nationals, as Andrew Heaney makes his return to the mound following a second prolonged IL stint.
It’s the final game of the homestand. It’s a duel between Andrew Heaney and Patrick Corbin on an afternoon affair in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers-Nationals lineups
Today's #Dodgers lineup vs. Nationals: pic.twitter.com/tsICN4gMuT— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 27, 2022
Teamwork = Sweep Alert #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/7GMTH5mNk8— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 27, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (64-32) vs. Nationals (34-65)
- Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Patrick Corbin
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
