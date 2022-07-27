 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat

The Dodgers play the final game of their homestand

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid the series sweep at the hand of the Washington Nationals, as Andrew Heaney makes his return to the mound following a second prolonged IL stint.

It’s the final game of the homestand. It’s a duel between Andrew Heaney and Patrick Corbin on an afternoon affair in Dodgers Stadium.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (64-32) vs. Nationals (34-65)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

