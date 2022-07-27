July 27: Dodgers 7, Nationals 1

The Dodgers jumped on Patrick Corbin in the first inning and cruised to a win, salvaging the final game of a series against the Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 25, 2022, 12:17pm PDT
Jul 25, 2022, 12:17pm PDT
-
July 27
Dodgers take care of business early to wrap up the homestand
The Dodgers beat the Nationals 7-1
-
July 27
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat
The Dodgers play the final game of their homestand
-
July 27
Justin Turner back in the lineup after 5 games out
The Dodgers have Justin Turner back at third base on Wednesday after the veteran missed the previous five games with abdominal tightness.
-
July 27
Heaney rejoins rotation, Reed called up to bullpen
Andrew Heaney is back in the Dodgers rotation, activated to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Nationals. Jake Reed is also up as a fresh arm in the bullpen. Mitch White and Garrett Cleavinger were optioned to make room on the active roster.
-
July 25
Dodgers host Nationals in a battle of extremes
Dodgers versus Nationals is a battle of extremes, with Los Angeles on fire and Washington very much not. They play three games at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday night.