 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game X chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers begin a long weekend at Coors Field in Denver, facing the Rockies for the fourth time this season. This is the final trip to Colorado for the Dodgers this season, and these two teams after this weekend won’t play again until the final six games of the season in Los Angeles.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies
Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies
RF Betts 1B Joe
SS Turner SS Iglesias
1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant
C Smith DH Cron
DH Lamb (L) 2B Rodgers
2B Lux (L) RF Grichuk
3B Muncy (L) C Díaz
CF Bellinger (L) 3B McMahon (L)
LF McKinstry (L) CF Daza

The Dodgers are 5-4 against the Rockies this season, but just 2-4 at Coors Field, having lost both trips to Colorado earlier this year.

Zach McKinstry makes his second start of the season, in left field, one of six Dodgers left-handers against Rockies right-handed pitcher Jose Ureña. McKinstry has played a total of 18 defensive innings this season, but left field will be his fifth position played in the majors, along with right field, second base, shortstop, and third base.

The Rockies have eight right-handed batters in the starting lineup against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (65-32) vs. Rockies (45-54)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jose Ureña
  • Location: Coors Field, Denver
  • Time: 5:40 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...