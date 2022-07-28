Dodgers vs. Rockies Game X chat

The Dodgers begin a long weekend at Coors Field in Denver, facing the Rockies for the fourth time this season. This is the final trip to Colorado for the Dodgers this season, and these two teams after this weekend won’t play again until the final six games of the season in Los Angeles.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies RF Betts 1B Joe SS Turner SS Iglesias 1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant C Smith DH Cron DH Lamb (L) 2B Rodgers 2B Lux (L) RF Grichuk 3B Muncy (L) C Díaz CF Bellinger (L) 3B McMahon (L) LF McKinstry (L) CF Daza

The Dodgers are 5-4 against the Rockies this season, but just 2-4 at Coors Field, having lost both trips to Colorado earlier this year.

Zach McKinstry makes his second start of the season, in left field, one of six Dodgers left-handers against Rockies right-handed pitcher Jose Ureña. McKinstry has played a total of 18 defensive innings this season, but left field will be his fifth position played in the majors, along with right field, second base, shortstop, and third base.

The Rockies have eight right-handed batters in the starting lineup against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson.

Game info