Dodgers pounce on Rockies early, backing another Tyler Anderson gem

The Dodgers pounced on the opposing starter right away for the second straight game, then took advantage of numerous Rockies miscues for a 13-0 blowout win at Coors Field to start a four-game weekend series in Denver.

Two runs came in the first against Jose Ureña thanks to a double steal by Trea Turner, who singled, and Freddie Freeman, who walked. Catcher Elias Díaz’s throw to third got away, allowing Turner to score and Freeman to advance, then a wild pitch from Ureña gave the Dodgers a second run.

Two more errors were cashed in by the Dodgers, with first baseman Connor Joe’s throw to second base hitting Cody Bellinger in the back in the second inning, and Ureña threw wide to first base on a comebacker by Freeman.

The big names did a lot of the damage, with Will Smith hitting a two-run double and RBI single. Trea Turner had three hits and scored three times, and drove in three with a bases-loaded double. That allowed Turner to pass Freeman for the major league lead in hits, now 124 to 123.

Turner now in 150 games with the Dodgers has exactly 100 runs scored and 100 runs batted in, as pointed out by Jon Weisman.

With an 11-0 lead, Turner was removed after just four innings. He was also removed Wednesday after six innings. Same for Freeman, who exited Wednesday after four innings and Thursday after six defensive innings. It marked the first time all year either went two games in a row without finishing them. That is what counts as rest this year for Turner and Freeman, who have both started all 98 games.

Those maneuvers also allowed Mookie Betts the indulegence of playing second base for the second game in a row and third time this season. At the plate, Betts singled twice and scored twice, maintaining his National League lead in runs scored (71).

Tyler Anderson continued his transcendent run with another excellent start, his fifth scoreless outing of the season. He walked none and allowed only four hits and hit a batter. The most trouble he faced came at the bookends his start. First, Anderson was asked to wipe some rosin off his hat before he threw a pitch in the first inning.

Then, up 13 runs with one out and a runner on base and at 93 pitches on the odometer, Anderson was visited on the mound by manager Dave Roberts, who either didn’t come with a hook or was talked out of it by Anderson, who remained in the game as Jake Reed started jogging in from the bullpen, only to quickly retreat after realizing he wasn’t called into the game just yet.

Anderson used his second wind by throwing all of one pitch to get a double play to end his night with seven scoreless innings.

Thirteen runs is second-most by the Dodgers in a game this season. It’s their third-most in a game without a home run at Coors Field, behind a pair of 16-run outbursts in 2008 and 2009.

The Dodgers lost four of their first five games at Coors Field this season, scoring a total of 15 runs in 45 innings. In the last two games in Denver, they’ve scored 21 runs in 18 innings, both wins.

The ninth inning features position players pitching, with Palm Desert High School’s Brian Serven, Colorado’s backup catcher, pitching a scoreless top of the frame, walking Zach McKinstry but getting a double play. Hanser Alberto, pitching for the third time this year, got the final three outs

Thursday particulars

Home runs: none

WP — Tyler Anderson (11-1): 7 IP, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts

LP — José Ureña (1-3): 3+ IP, 8 hits, 10 runs (7 earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

Up next

Julio Urías takes the mound on Friday night (5:40 p.m., SportsNet LA), while Chad Kuhl takes the mound 32 days after he shut out the Dodgers in this very same park.