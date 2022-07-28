July 28: Dodgers 13, Rockies 0

The Dodgers pounded starter José Ureña then Tyler Anderson throttled the Rockies in a blowout win on Thursday night at Coors Field
Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT
July 28
Early offense plus Tyler Anderson is a winning Dodgers formula
The Dodgers offense poured it on, and Tyler Anderson was spectacular yet again on the mound, leading to a blowout win over the Rockies at Coors Field.
July 28
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game X chat
The Dodgers battle the Rockies in the start of a four-game series on Thursday night at Coors Field in Denver.
July 28
Dodgers set for final trip to Coors Field in 2022
The Dodgers and Rockies open a four-game series in Colorado Thursday. LA is 2-4 in Denver this season and will try to right that ship by the end of the weekend.