MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

July 28: Dodgers 13, Rockies 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers pounded starter José Ureña then Tyler Anderson throttled the Rockies in a blowout win on Thursday night at Coors Field

Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT