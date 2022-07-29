Dodgers notes: Blake Treinen, Chris Taylor, Edwin Ríos, Brusdar Graterol

Sill over four days away from the MLB trade deadline, let’s take stock of who might return to the Dodgers in the foreseeable future.

From Manny Randhawa at MLB.com, and per Dave Roberts’ pregame media scrum Thursday in Denver as shown on SportsNet LA, here are a few injury updates:

Blake Treinen will face live hitters at Dodger Stadium on Friday, which is a change from a few days earlier when Treinen wasn’t going to throw for a few weeks. His return timetable remains mysterious, so let’s just go with late August as a placeholder.

One of those hitters Treinen will face is Chris Taylor, working his way back from a broken foot. A rehab assignment looms for Taylor, still TBD.

Brusdar Graterol is also expected to throw a bullpen session by Friday, working his way back from shoulder discomfort.

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more on the “elusive, moving target” of Treinen’s return, plus a note that Graterol is expected to throw another bullpen session with the Dodgers next week in San Francisco.

Edwin Ríos started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with a walk and a hit by pitch while playing five innings at third base. Roberts said the length of Ríos’ rehab could be shaped by the fact shoulder surgery wiped out the bulk of last season, and now he’s missed two months with a severe hamstring strain.

“He’s 100-percent healthy. If you look at the last few years, he hasn’t played a whole lot of baseball,” Roberts said, per SportsNet LA. “Just to get him back to being a regular baseball player is something we’re shooting for, too.”

Since the start of 2021, Ríos has only 152 plate appearances in the majors.

Links